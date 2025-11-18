 
Geo News

ECC okays major grants for defence, border management and internal security

Sanctions Rs100m grant for maintenance of defence equipment, Rs50bn for Defence Services projects

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs session of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on November 18, 2025. — X/@Financegovpk
Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs session of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on November 18, 2025. — X/@Financegovpk
  • Rs841 million allocated for enhanced border, internal security.
  • New SPV established to facilitate winding up of Passco corporation.
  • Foreign investment encouraged in offshore oil and gas exploration.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday approved several strategic grants and reforms aimed at strengthening Pakistan's security framework and defence capabilities, the Ministry of Finance said.

The committee's session, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, also okayed food security and petroleum sector operations, according to the press release issued by the ministry.

The committee sanctioned a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs100.3 million for the maintenance of defence equipment used by the Federal Civil Armed Forces and another Rs841.56 million for enhanced border management, internal security, and law and order.

It also approved a Rs50 billion TSG for Defence Services projects already cleared by the competent forums.

The economic committee of the federal cabinet further endorsed the establishment of a new special purpose vehicle (SPV) with an initial paid-up capital of Rs1,000,000 to advance the winding up of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (Passco).

It also approved measures to incentivise foreign participation in offshore oil and gas exploration, including licence extensions and working interest assignments.

Federal ministers, special assistants to the prime minister, secretaries, and senior officials from relevant divisions attended the meeting.

More From Business

Pakistan's Asia-beating bond rally seen extending as market access returns
Pakistan's Asia-beating bond rally seen extending as market access returns
Fuel dealers seek govt intervention as artificial diesel shortage hits pumps
Fuel dealers seek govt intervention as artificial diesel shortage hits pumps
US to remove tariffs on some products from Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador
US to remove tariffs on some products from Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador
UAE carries out first govt payment using Digital Dirham
UAE carries out first govt payment using Digital Dirham
IMF board meets on December 8 to approve $1.2bn for Pakistan
IMF board meets on December 8 to approve $1.2bn for Pakistan
Pakistan receives second US crude oil shipment
Pakistan receives second US crude oil shipment
Saudi Arabia to 'host investment summit during MBS Washington visit'
Saudi Arabia to 'host investment summit during MBS Washington visit'
US getting close to reaching trade deal with India: Trump
US getting close to reaching trade deal with India: Trump
PM Shehbaz touts cashless economy plan as key to sustainable growth
PM Shehbaz touts cashless economy plan as key to sustainable growth