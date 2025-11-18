 
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest

Observers praise JF-17's cost-effectiveness, multirole capability, and proven service record

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 18, 2025

Crowds and Dubai Police gather around Pakistan's JF-17 display, highlighting strong public appeal. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder emerged as a major crowd-puller at the Dubai Air Show, drawing steady footfall from aviation enthusiasts, defence professionals and families, and reinforcing Pakistan's growing profile in regional aerospace.

The JF-17 display featured a full weapons fit, including air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions, which became a focal point for visitors.

International defence experts were seen examining the loadout and engaging with Pakistani personnel about performance, maintenance, and export viability.

Dubai Police officers also posed for photos with the aircraft and pilots, reflecting the exhibit's strong public appeal.

Dubai Police officials gather around Pakistan's JF-17 display, highlighting strong public appeal. — Reporter

The aircraft, displayed in Pakistan Air Force colours with the green crescent flag, received continuous attention throughout the day.

Observers praised the jet's cost-effectiveness, multirole capability, and proven service record, noting its attraction for countries seeking reliable performance at competitive acquisition and lifecycle costs.

In contrast, India's Tejas light combat aircraft attracted comparatively lighter footfall and remained largely unattended at its stand several hundred metres away.

India's Tejas stands largely unattended at Dubai Air Show, drawing little public interest. — Reporter

Visitors were rarely seen gathering around the aircraft, according to observations on-site.

When asked by Geo News about the timing of an aerial display, a Pakistani pilot, standing by the JF-17, responded with a smile that the aircraft's real demonstration had already been delivered in combat, suggesting further stunts were unnecessary.

India's Tejas stands largely unattended at Dubai Air Show, drawing little public interest. — Reporter

The comment echoed the mood among Pakistan supporters at the show, who cited the jet's operational record as evidence of capability.

Pakistan has asserted recent successes in air engagements against India, claims that have kept the programme in international discussion and underscored the JF-17's frontline credibility.

