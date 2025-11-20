US approves $93m sale of Javelin anti-tank system, Excalibur projectiles to India

A soldiers fires a Javelin anti-tank missile during a drill. — US Army/File

India has sought acquisition of up to 216 Excalibur projectiles.

New Delhi also wants to acquire 100 units of the Javelin system.

India already uses Excalibur artillery ammunition in its M-777 guns.

NEW DELHI: The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile system and Excalibur guided artillery munitions worth $93 million to India, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

The purchase of US defence equipment is India's first under Washington's foreign military sales programme since ties soured in August after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

It follows a re-order this month of fighter jet engines made by General Electric to power more of India's home-produced Tejas combat aircraft.

Raytheon's Excalibur Projectile (top)and other Raytheon munitions are displayed during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama, US March 28, 2023. — Reuters

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the DSCA said in a statement.

The Indian government had requested to buy up to 216 Excalibur tactical projectiles and 100 units of the Javelin system, the DSCA said. India already uses the Excalibur artillery ammunition in its M-777 Howitzer guns.

The principal contractors for the sales will be RTX Corp for the Excalibur projectiles and its joint venture with Lockheed Martin for the Javelin systems, the DSCA said.