 
Geo News

Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR designated as terrorist organisations in Texas

Council on American-Islamic Relations condemns proclamation as unconstitutional, open display of Islamophobia

By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanazada
|

November 20, 2025

A Muslim Brotherhood member shouts solgans in front of riot police during a demonstration in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, April 15, 2016. — Reuters
A Muslim Brotherhood member shouts solgans in front of riot police during a demonstration in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, April 15, 2016. — Reuters

TEXAS: In a highly unusual and politically charged move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as “terrorist” and “transnational criminal organisations”, effectively banning both groups and anyone associated with them from purchasing land in the state.

The declaration was made despite the fact that neither the Muslim Brotherhood nor CAIR appears on the United States government’s official list of terrorist organisations. CAIR, the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group, condemned Abbott’s action as baseless, unconstitutional and an open display of Islamophobia.

The organisation accused the governor of weaponising conspiracy theories to target Muslim communities, warning that any attempt to formalise this proclamation into policy would be met with legal challenge.

Observers say the governor’s announcement cannot be separated from the controversy surrounding EPIC City, a proposed Muslim-led residential development near Dallas.

Abbott and other Republican officials had previously opposed the project, passing legislation against so-called “Sharia compounds”, despite the absence of any evidence suggesting the development sought to impose Islamic law or operate outside state regulations. Federal civil rights investigators also closed their inquiry into the project without filing charges.

Critics argue that linking CAIR to the Muslim Brotherhood revives a long-discredited narrative used to undermine Muslim community institutions and restrict their right to organise or collectively own property.

Republican state representative Cole Hefner welcomed Abbott’s decision, calling it necessary “to keep the state safe”. But Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani, one of the few Muslim lawmakers in the state, denounced the move as an attack on religious freedom.

He said Muslim Texans deserve the same dignity, trust and civil liberties as every other community, urging the governor to reverse what he called a harmful and discriminatory proclamation.

Abbott’s designation has intensified fears among civil rights advocates, who warn that the move could pave the way for further restrictions on Muslim civic life in Texas.

Legal experts maintain that the authority to classify groups as foreign terrorist organisations lies exclusively with the federal government, raising serious constitutional questions around the governor’s unilateral declaration.

Muslim organisations and human rights groups say the proclamation reflects an escalating political effort to marginalise Muslims under the guise of state security, marking what they describe as a troubling new chapter in Islamophobic policymaking in the United States.

More From World

Afghanistan seeks Indian investments, goods as Taliban minister lands in New Delhi
Afghanistan seeks Indian investments, goods as Taliban minister lands in New Delhi
Air India lobbying to use Chinese airspace amid mounting financial woes due to Pakistan ban
Air India lobbying to use Chinese airspace amid mounting financial woes due to Pakistan ban
Dubai Airshow showcases first-ever night drone display video
Dubai Airshow showcases first-ever night drone display
Musk and Ronaldo attend Trump's dinner with Saudi crown prince video
Musk and Ronaldo attend Trump's dinner with Saudi crown prince
Loose wire led to power outage before March 2024 Baltimore ship crash, NTSB says
Loose wire led to power outage before March 2024 Baltimore ship crash, NTSB says
US Congress approves release of Epstein files, putting matter before Trump
US Congress approves release of Epstein files, putting matter before Trump
MBS visit sees landmark US-Saudi F-35, nuclear energy agreements video
MBS visit sees landmark US-Saudi F-35, nuclear energy agreements
In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion
In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest