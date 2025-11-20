UN nuclear watchdog calls for full cooperation from Iran

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi holds a press conference on the opening day of his agency's quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 19, 2025. — Reuters

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday adopted a resolution that called on Iran to provide it with access and information regarding its nuclear programme, as required under UN resolutions.

The vote came a day after the head of the IAEA renewed his call for Tehran to allow inspections at key nuclear sites attacked by Israel and the United States in June.

Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have repeatedly flared in recent years and were further inflamed after a 12-day war in June that saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Since the war, agency inspectors have not been granted access to sites such as Fordo and Natanz, which were hit in the strikes, but they have been able to visit other sites.

Thursday’s resolution "urges Iran to comply fully and without delay with its legal obligations under [...] UNSC resolutions and to extend full and prompt cooperation to the IAEA, including by providing such information and access that the Agency requests," according to the text.

The vote was passed with 19 for, three against and 12 abstentions.

"We have performed a number of inspections, but we have not been able to go to the attack sites. I hope we will be able. Indeed, we have to go because this is part of Iran’s commitments," IAEA head Rafael Grossi told reporters on Wednesday, after opening the regular board meeting of the Vienna-based agency.

"I hope we’ll be able to move in a constructive manner."

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday evening rejected any cooperation with the IAEA "regarding the bombed sites".

"We only cooperate regarding nuclear facilities that have not been affected, in compliance with IAEA regulations," he stated on Telegram.