Abu Dhabi airport launches free SIM, internet for all arriving passengers

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s new Zayed International Airport has introduced a free SIM and internet service for all passengers arriving from abroad.

Each passenger will receive a complimentary SIM card loaded with 10GB of data, valid for 24 hours, allowing visitors to access essential services immediately after landing.

According to airport officials, the service will help passengers use maps, taxi apps, payment services, messaging and Abu Dhabi travel guides without delay.

Zayed International Airport is among the region’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, serving airlines from more than 30 countries, including Pakistan, and offering flights to more than 100 cities worldwide.

The new terminal has handled 23.9 million passengers up to September this year.