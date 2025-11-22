 
Geo News

Leftist New York mayor-elect meets Trump in White House showdown

Mamdani and US President Donald Trump say they held a "great meeting" at White House

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2025

New York´s incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting at the White House. — X/WhiteHouse
New York´s incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting at the White House. — X/WhiteHouse 

New York´s incoming leftist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, marched into the White House on Friday and held a high-stakes sit-down with President Donald Trump, after a bruising war of words that lit up cable news and social media.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old political insurgent who rocketed from obscurity to win City Hall earlier this month, said Thursday he was "ready for whatever happens."

After the meeting, Mamdani and US President Donald Trump say they held a "great meeting" at White House, with Trump vowing "we are going to be helping" Mamdani.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new information.

More From World

COP30 climate summit set for last-gasp showdown over fossil fuels and finance
COP30 climate summit set for last-gasp showdown over fossil fuels and finance
India's Tejas fighter jet: specs and key details
India's Tejas fighter jet: specs and key details
India's homegrown Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai airshow, killing pilot video
India's homegrown Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai airshow, killing pilot
CAIR files lawsuit against Texas governor over ‘terrorist' designation, Sharia court allegations
CAIR files lawsuit against Texas governor over ‘terrorist' designation, Sharia court allegations
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30
Zelenskiy receives US plan to end war in Ukraine, will speak with Trump
Zelenskiy receives US plan to end war in Ukraine, will speak with Trump
Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal
Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal
Trump calls Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders 'traitors'
Trump calls Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders 'traitors'
Lord Aamer Sarfraz appointed Honorary Colonel in British Army
Lord Aamer Sarfraz appointed Honorary Colonel in British Army