Leftist New York mayor-elect meets Trump in White House showdown

New York´s incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting at the White House. — X/WhiteHouse

New York´s incoming leftist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, marched into the White House on Friday and held a high-stakes sit-down with President Donald Trump, after a bruising war of words that lit up cable news and social media.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old political insurgent who rocketed from obscurity to win City Hall earlier this month, said Thursday he was "ready for whatever happens."

After the meeting, Mamdani and US President Donald Trump say they held a "great meeting" at White House, with Trump vowing "we are going to be helping" Mamdani.

