Online crowd pokes fun at Trump after warm Mamdani meetup

Photos show president looking up at Mamdani with a wide smile

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speak to members of the media as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 21, 2025. — Reuters
Following months of exchanging barbs, US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared smiles and exchanged compliments during an unexpectedly cordial meeting at the White House on Friday.

Trump and Mamdani vowed to work together on addressing crime and affordability issues in the largest city in the US.

Photos from the meeting showed Mamdani, a 34-year-old state legislator, positioned by Trump's desk while the 79-year-old president looked up at him with a smile.

Mamdani reiterates Trump is fascist?

During their media interaction after the meeting, Trump stopped Mamdani from replying to a query pertaining to his earlier remarks calling the US president a fascist.

"Are you affirming you think President Trump is a fascist?" a reporter asked. Just when Mamdani was about to respond, he was interrupted by Trump.

"That's okay. You can just say yes It's easier than explaining it, I don't mind," the US president said as he pats Mamdani on the arm.

Netizens flooded social media with mixed reactions after photos of the meeting went viral. Many expressed surprise at the cordial tone between the two leaders, with some praising the rare display of political civility and cooperation.

Several users also joked about the contrasting body language between Mamdani and Trump.

Here are few reactions


'JD seeing Trump like Zohram more than him'

'Find you somebody who looks at you like Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani'


