Dubai Run 2025 turns Sheikh Zayed Road into massive fitness festival

Runners take part in Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, UAE on November 23, 2025. — X@DXBMediaOffice

DUBAI: The annual fitness festival of Dubai once again brought the city to a standstill as Dubai Run 2025 transformed Sheikh Zayed Road into the world’s largest free community run.

Tens of thousands of participants — men, women, children, and senior citizens — filled the city’s main artery at sunrise, taking part in the 5km and 10km routes.

This year’s event delivered an unexpected spectacle. As runners pushed forward along the highway, the sky suddenly lit up with streaks of red and green.

A fleet of paramotors appeared overhead, performing precision aerial manoeuvres while releasing colours of the UAE flag across the sky. The surprise display drew gasps from the crowd and became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

Dubai Run is a flagship component of the Dubai Fitness Challenge — a month-long initiative launched to encourage residents and visitors to adopt healthier lifestyles.

For the Pakistani community in the UAE, the event has grown into one of the year’s most significant public gatherings, reflecting strong participation and enthusiasm.

Event organisers said the Dubai Run has evolved far beyond a recreational activity. It now stands as a global model for large-scale community fitness, attracting participants from around the world.