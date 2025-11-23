American Pakistani leaders urge youth to start early in politics

Aisha Farooqi (left) and Bushra Amiwala, the two Pakistani American women leaders who are running for Congress, address event in New York, US. — Reporter

NEW YORK: American Pakistani politicians emphasised the importance of early engagement in public service, urging youth to actively participate in shaping the future of US politics.

Bushra Amiwala and Aisha Farooqi addressed a large gathering of students and parents in New York, sharing their political journeys and offering guidance on entering public service.

Amiwala, whose parents are from Karachi, advised the audience to “volunteer once a week for any noble cause and donate at least a penny every day” as a simple path into politics.

She noted that she began her political journey at age 18 after hearing about US President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban in 2016.

“I launched my first campaign that day and have never taken a back seat,” she said. Today, Amiwala is running in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, set for March 17, 2026. If successful, she will contest the mid-term elections in November.

Amiwala shared her personal journey, recalling her childhood in a one-bedroom apartment in Rogers Park, volunteering at A Just Harvest, working as a math tutor, and canvassing for political campaigns. In 2019, she became the youngest elected official in the United States, serving seven years on the Skokie School Board.

“I stepped into leadership not for a spotlight, but to close the gap between what my community deserved and what they were getting,” she said, encouraging youth to secure “a seat at the table or risk remaining on the menu.”

Another American Pakistani politician, Aisha Farooqi, highlighted the challenges faced by minority communities in US politics.

Farooqi, who is running for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, stressed that consistency and staying true to one’s values are essential. "There may be grounds to compromise but not on your values," she said, noting the importance of addressing real issues for ordinary citizens.

Addressing the crowd, she lauded the campaign strategy of New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. "In order to win hearts, we need to tell our stories in the most captivating manner," she added.

Both speakers underscored the importance of volunteering, community engagement, and storytelling in politics. Farooqi cited her experiences at a health clinic and as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Wayne County as formative in understanding community needs.

The event also featured remarks from APPAC Youth Wing President Arsal Ijaz and Dr Pervaiz Iqbal, who praised young American Pakistanis for their educational and professional achievements and urged them to build a cohesive community while engaging in public service.