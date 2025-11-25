Pakistani-Americans to host Zohran Mamdani next month

Zohran Mamdani (right) meets APPAC Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahamd at his residence in New York City. — Reporter/File

NEW YORK: The American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC ) has announced that it will host New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani next month.

The fundraising event will be held on December 4, 2025, in the Old Westbury area of New York City.

Speaking to Geo News, APPAC Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahmad said that, ‘’Zohran Mamdani is now forming his transition team. At this moment, he needs financial support, and we have decided to step up.’’

‘’Hours before meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, Zohran Mamdani had reached out to some of his trusted supporters, including Dr Ijaz Ahmad,’’ a source told Geo News.

Without confirming or denying any recent telephonic contact with Mamdani, Dr Ijaz said he was proud to take the lead in raising funds at this important juncture.

Initially, 13th December was being planned for the fundraiser. However, due to some unavoidable engagements, the date is finally fixed for December 4th.

This is expected to be one of the biggest fundraisers by any Pakistani American organisation for Zohran Mamdani since he has clinched a historic victory against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican rival Curtis Sliwa.

As per city law, no one is allowed to donate more than $3700.

So, a gathering of approximately 150 people is planned to raise half a million dollar to support Ugandan born first South Asian and first Muslim mayor of the city.

Mamdani is a hot word here. You talk to anyone in the city and the discussion comes back to the cost of living and Mamdani.

Probably that was the reason why all seats were booked in a few hours after Dr Ijaz made announcement of hosting him.

Mamdani is seeking these donations to hire staff responsible for building out the new administration and ensuring excellence in every appointment to deliver on his affordability agenda.

Within 10 days, the mayor-elect has raised over $1 million for his transition fund. According to the Mamdani team, 12,707 people donated with an average contribution of just $77.65.

It is a clear reflection of how Mamdani has secured his place in the hearts and minds of common citizens.

On the other hand, ‘’during mayor Eric-Adams’ transition, he had just 884 individual donors, with an average donation of more than $1000, and former mayor Bill de Blasio had 820 individual donors, with an average donation of $2,392,’’ according to the Mamdani team.

‘’None of this would have been possible without everyday New Yorkers willing to spare $5, $10, or $20 to help build a government that will deliver for working people. I am grateful for every dollar New Yorkers have contributed to make this vision of an affordable, more livable city a reality,’’ remarked Mamdani.

Since being elected as mayor on November 6, 2025, Mamdani is also busy filling up top posts. He has named Dean Fuleihan, a government veteran, to be his first deputy mayor, while Elle Bisgaard-Church will act as his chief of staff.

Mamdani’s transition team is led by Co-Chairs American Pakistani Lina Khan, Grace Bonilla, Maria Torres-Springer, and Melanie Hartzong.

The Pakistan-origin British-born Lina Khan had earlier served as federal trade commission chair under former president Joe Biden from 2021-2025. She was only 32 when she took up that role.

Khan, who had moved to the US when she was 11, had also served as counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s sub-committee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

A graduate from Williams College and Yale School, Khan is also an Associate Professor of Law at Columbia Law School.

It is yet to be seen if the mayor-elect will take any other Pakistani American in his administration.

After all, to avoid being on the menu, the majority of American Pakistanis, like many other communities, have fully supported Zohran Mamdani. It is natural that, now, they too want to have a seat at the table.

The enthusiasm to join the mayor-elect is staggering. Less than a week after Mamdani launched his transition’s Resume Portal, 50,000 applicants applied to become part of his team.

‘’The sheer number of applicants speaks to the excitement at the heart of this movement-one that has inspired people to believe that government can put working people first. This was a movement build by and for New Yorkers-and our administration will reflect that,’’ promised Mamdani.

The mayor-elect says that he will be ready on day one with top talent in place and ready to deliver.

Mamdani had won mayoral post by a stunning electoral campaign. His opponent, Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after failing to secure the Democratic ticket, was favoured by the establishment. At the top of it, Cuomo was endorsed by President Trump and Elon Musk.

Despite all odds, Zohran Mamdani raised an unprecedented amount of money by reaching out to millions of New Yorkers through his attractive social media campaign.

At the same time, he had focused on traditional ways to approach voters. During the campaign, 104,786 volunteers spread his manifesto. 3.1 million doors were knocked, 4.5 million phone calls made, and 2.7 million texts sent to the citizens.

The 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani’s term of office officially begins at midnight on January 1, 2026. He will deliver duties after swearing-in ceremony where he is expected to place his hand on a copy of Holy Quran.