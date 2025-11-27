UAE envoy denies reports of visa ban for Pakistanis

UAE Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi. — UAE govt website/File

Karachi consulate handling large visa volumes currently.

Some visa types require advance booking over one month.

No restrictions imposed on Pakistani passport holders: CG.



KARACHI: An envoy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rejected reports claiming that Pakistanis are being denied visas, stressing that the consulate is witnessing record numbers of applications in recent weeks.

“Every type of visa is being processed, and reports of a ban are completely false,” said UAE Consul General in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, in an exclusive interview with Geo News.

He added that the visa section at the Karachi consulate is experiencing unprecedented rush for all categories of visas, and some types now require advance booking exceeding one month. The surge marks the highest level of visa demand the consulate has seen in the past three years.



His remarks came shortly after Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry told the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights that the UAE was not issuing visas to Pakistanis.

While briefing the Senate body, the official had said: “The Pakistani passport narrowly escaped a ban from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

He had maintained that if a ban is imposed, it would be difficult to have it lifted. The official had said that the UAE was issuing visas only to blue passport and diplomatic passport holders.

The Senate body was told that the interior ministry had digitally obtained the data of 180 million to 200 million Pakistanis to prevent any misuse or irregularities in passport issuance. “Records of all citizens are available, and verification is done immediately,” he added.

Responding to a question about legal aid to Pakistanis jailed abroad, the official had said that different countries have their own laws, adding that it was not possible to have a lawyer everywhere.

“Most of the Pakistanis arrested abroad are involved in minor crimes,” he had told the Senate panel.

The official had revealed that organised human trafficking networks were operating from Gujarat, Wazirabad, Sheikhupura, and Lahore.

“Human traffickers are active in Dubai and various places in the Middle East,” he had said, adding that up to Rs5 million is received by luring each innocent youth.