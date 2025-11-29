Matt Lauer looks towards returning to spotlight after eight years

Matt Lauer, after being fired from Today show eight years ago, is looking for his spot again in the professional life.

The host, who was removed by NBC due to sexual harassment allegations from multiple women, is set to make a potential comeback.

A source revealed to People magazine that Lauer is doing well in, in his private life" and "wants to get back into the media arena in some capacity, if not TV."

“He has talked to some people about it," the insider says.

The insider further revealed that Lauer, largely lives around the Hamptons these days, is still in a relationship with Shamin Abas, often visits his home in New Zealand and is happy, despite being "still angry" with "the way he was treated by the industry" and "people he thought were his friends."

Previously, a former network employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, reported that he sexually harassed her. Multiple other women then came forward with similar accusations.

Later in Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Nevils went public and alleged that Lauer abused her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The former anchor insisted all of his encounters were consensual.

The update about Lauer’s plans comes a year after a source told the outlet that he wasn’t “looking to” return at the time, adding that “the current cycle of politics isn’t anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover.”