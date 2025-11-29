Demi Lovato shares first milestone on Thanksgiving after Jutes marriage

Demi Lovato shares dinner plate she prepared for Thanksgiving

Demi Lovato marked her first Thanksgiving as a married woman with a celebration that felt both personal and meaningful.

The singer proudly shared a photo of her holiday plate on Instagram Stories, showing off the meal she cooked entirely “from scratch.”

Her spread included a turkey leg, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn and cranberry sauce, a classic Thanksgiving lineup she prepared for her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, and their loved ones.

This year’s holiday held extra importance for Lovato, who married Jutes on May 25 at the Bellosguardo Foundation in Santa Barbara.

A source previously told PEOPLE that she has “never been happier,” adding that she “truly loves Jordan” and that “he’s amazing to her.” The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged in December 2023.

Lovato’s growing love for cooking is also something she’s been leaning into.

In June, she announced her first cookbook, ONE PLATE AT A TIME: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, set for release on March 31, 2026.

According to its official description, Lovato’s culinary journey began “when she was almost thirty,” and learning to cook helped her reconnect with food in a positive, nourishing way.

The book will feature more than 80 easy-to-make recipes, including her top five favorites, focusing on dishes that highlight “enjoyment over perfection.”

The project reflects a much more grounded chapter for the singer.

Lovato has been open about her past struggles with eating disorders, saying in a 2020 podcast interview that she once pushed herself to extremes with dieting and workouts.

Now, she’s sharing how cooking has helped her build a healthier relationship with food, and her homemade Thanksgiving meal is a simple glimpse into that progress.

Celebrating the holiday with Jutes by her side and a plate she proudly prepared herself, Lovato seems to be embracing this new milestone with joy, peace and a renewed sense of balance.