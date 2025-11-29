 
Sean Diddy Combs adjusts to prison life in unexpected ways

P Diddy shares that he found a close and supportive group of inmates in jail

November 29, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs found a sense of comfort during his time in prison after settling into the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

The rapper said he found a close and supportive group of inmates who helped him feel less alone while serving his sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Through his spokesperson, Combs explained that life inside the facility was different from what many expected.

He said the inmates looked out for one another and created an environment that felt surprisingly familiar. However, the music mogul described it as a place that offered a touch of home even in difficult surroundings.

To mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Combs took part in an effort to bring a warm meal to every housing unit in the prison.

He worked with a group known as Bankroll Bosses and helped buy food from the commissary and the inmates who joined the effort spent two full days preparing the meal with whatever tools they got.

Moreover, they served turkey along with simple sides and a dessert to hundreds of inmates.

A former gang leader named B I, who helped organise the meal, explained that each building received enough food for around two hundred people.

He said the work took time but the shared effort brought the inmates together.

The I’ll Be Missing You singer has been moved to Fort Dix on October thirty after requesting better access to rehabilitation programs.

Before the transfer, he complained about the harsh conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A friend even claimed that Diddy once woke up to a frightening incident involving a weapon, though the details of what happened inside the cell remained unclear.

Despite the challenges, he continued to adjust to life inside Fort Dix and appeared to rely on the support of the people around him.

