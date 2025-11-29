 
Geo News

Inside Nicole Kidman's first Thanksgiving since Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman laid bare her true feelings on Thanksgiving after her shocking split

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Inside Nicole Kidman’s first Thanksgiving since Keith Urban divorce
Inside Nicole Kidman’s first Thanksgiving since Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman offered a glimpse into how she tuned into her first Thanksgiving celebrations after her shocking divorce with Keith Urban.

The Babygirl star spent the holiday by running a Turkey Trot with her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 28, the Oscar winner shared photos of her crew and shared how she’s feeling.

Two months after finalising her divorce with the country music hitmaker on September 30, the Practical Magic actress shared she is grateful for her family.

Inside Nicole Kidmans first Thanksgiving since Keith Urban divorce

"So Thankful…x," she captioned the post, expressing gratitude for the loved ones around her.

The image showed the Big Little Lies alum surrounded by her family including her sister Antonia Kidman and brother-in-law Craig Marran, as well as posing with her and Urban’s daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Everyone in the clan sported matching turkey-themed T-shirts from the event that read, "Boulevard Bolt 2025" along with their athletic gear.

Notably, Kidman, 58, is also mother to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Though, they did not appear to be present for the event.

For the unversed, The Perfect Couple actress and with Urban, 58, parted their ways after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban just one day after the reports of their breakup surfaced. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

More From Entertainment

Julia Roberts wishes twin sons 21st birthday in sweet post
Julia Roberts wishes twin sons 21st birthday in sweet post
Sean Diddy Combs adjusts to prison life in unexpected ways
Sean Diddy Combs adjusts to prison life in unexpected ways
Ozzy Osbourne's son reveals shocking fact about grandfather Don Arden
Ozzy Osbourne's son reveals shocking fact about grandfather Don Arden
Tia Mowry ditches traditional gifts for meaningful moments
Tia Mowry ditches traditional gifts for meaningful moments
Demi Lovato shares first milestone on Thanksgiving after Jutes marriage
Demi Lovato shares first milestone on Thanksgiving after Jutes marriage
This is how Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving
This is how Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving
‘Stranger Things' stars hid THIS major twist from Noah Schnapp
‘Stranger Things' stars hid THIS major twist from Noah Schnapp
Cardi B abruptly cancels headline gig after commitment video
Cardi B abruptly cancels headline gig after commitment
Louis Tomlinson admits he never enjoyed One Direction classic
Louis Tomlinson admits he never enjoyed One Direction classic