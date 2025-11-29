Inside Nicole Kidman’s first Thanksgiving since Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman offered a glimpse into how she tuned into her first Thanksgiving celebrations after her shocking divorce with Keith Urban.

The Babygirl star spent the holiday by running a Turkey Trot with her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 28, the Oscar winner shared photos of her crew and shared how she’s feeling.

Two months after finalising her divorce with the country music hitmaker on September 30, the Practical Magic actress shared she is grateful for her family.

"So Thankful…x," she captioned the post, expressing gratitude for the loved ones around her.

The image showed the Big Little Lies alum surrounded by her family including her sister Antonia Kidman and brother-in-law Craig Marran, as well as posing with her and Urban’s daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Everyone in the clan sported matching turkey-themed T-shirts from the event that read, "Boulevard Bolt 2025" along with their athletic gear.

Notably, Kidman, 58, is also mother to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Though, they did not appear to be present for the event.

For the unversed, The Perfect Couple actress and with Urban, 58, parted their ways after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban just one day after the reports of their breakup surfaced. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.