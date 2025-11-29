Jeff and Freddy Brazier put on brave faces after both face fresh heartbreak

Jeff Brazier seemingly brushed off personal drama as he stepped out with his son Freddy Brazier just days after both faced fresh heartbreak.

Freddy, 21, is newly single after parting ways with Holly Swinburn, who is pregnant with his child.

There have been reports that the spilt turned messy, with Holly allegedly wanting to take Freddy's dog, a bully breed named Pablo, following the breakup.

The Good Morning Britain star's son previously opened up about becoming a dad, and describing himself as a 'broken man,' saying he didn't know 'how much more he could take.'





Meanwhile, his father Jeff confirmed he had split from his wife Kate for the second time, announcing the news on Tuesday night after what he described as a turbulent year supporting Freddy.

In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, Jeff Jeff, 46, revealed that their marriage broke down over the summer after they realised they could no longer make each other happy.

The pair had previously separated in late 2022 before reconciling seven months later.

What caught fans' attention was Jeff and Freddy brave attempt to attend the event at Tulleys Farms Christmas light festival despite emotional strain on both sides.

Father and son were all smiles ahead of the event, appearing close than ever as they posed for photos with their arms wrapped around one another.

For the unversed, Freddy revealed in August that he is expecting his first child.