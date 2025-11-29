Will, Eleven take center stage in powerful 'Stranger Things 5' return

As Stranger Things enters its final chapter, Season 5 pushes both Eleven and Will Byers into the center of the fight against Vecna — a full-circle moment the actors say they’ve been waiting years to explore.

Volume 1 finds the Hawkins crew navigating a town under military quarantine and a surge of new threats, including Holly Wheeler’s disappearance and Karen Wheeler’s brutal Demogorgon attack.

But for Noah Schnapp, the biggest shift comes from finally watching Will step into control of the connection that has haunted him since season one.

“I was really excited to step into the role this season and get to face Vecna,” Schnapp tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Getting to explore these new colors of Will, who is stronger and more defiant, was really fun.”

Schnapp says learning Vecna had been tied to Will since the beginning floored him: “That was crazy! … It was perfectly done.” And although Will’s abilities help the group in Volume 1, he hints the connection could still turn dark: “Definitely there’s a lot more room in the season to go.”

Millie Bobby Brown says Eleven’s growth this season felt like a natural rise in confidence. “It didn’t feel like a new version, but like a gradual evolution,” she says. She adds that reuniting with David Harbour after a mostly separate Season 4 felt “nostalgic,” bringing back their early dynamic of clashing and connection.

Both actors say Season 5’s emotional weight hits fast. “So many emotions,” Schnapp says. Brown adds, “Grab popcorn, grab tissues, hold hands.”