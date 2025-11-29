 
Geo News

Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts

‘Riverdale’ star speaks candidly about her mental health well-being

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts
Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts

Lili Reinhart has recently broken her silence on suicidal thoughts she had before her menstrual cycle.

The Riverdale star revealed she stopped taking anti-depressants and birth control as she focuses on her mental health and wellbeing during an appearance on latest episode of Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky on November 25.

“When I went off my anti-depressants, I realised I had a plethora of other things that were being subdued by medication,” said the 29-year-old for a clip shared to social media on November 28.

The Hustlers actress added that it was “good to know her medications were actually doing something”.

However, Lili realised she really had bad ADD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), and I have horrible PMDD.”

“Premenstrual dysphoric disorder,” mentioned the Hal & Harper actress.

Therefore, the week before Lili’s period, she admitted she “feels suicidal”.

“I didn’t know that I felt that way until I wasn’t on medication,” pointed out the Chemical Hearts actress.

However, Lili disclosed, “People go on those meds and birth control to suppress that feeling, so it makes sense I went off birth control and anti-depressants and suddenly I felt those feelings.”

Meanwhile, the American Sweatshop actress explained how she learned to manage her symptoms a little better.

“I’m on the clock with it and understand, ‘Okay this is the day that it’s maybe gonna happen, let’s be careful with ourselves a few days prior,’” stated Lili.

The actress added, “I write it down in my little notes app. I keep track of my symptoms and the day I actually get it and stuff like that, so I can sort of track what day am I gonna feel the worst?”

More From Entertainment

Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon
Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise
'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise
Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert
Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert
Ben Affleck spotted driving to Jennifer Garner's home with kids on Thanksgiving
Ben Affleck spotted driving to Jennifer Garner's home with kids on Thanksgiving
Why romance, friendship are real power in final season of 'Stranger Things'
Why romance, friendship are real power in final season of 'Stranger Things'
'Skyfall' actress Judi Dench tragic confession brings tears to eyes
'Skyfall' actress Judi Dench tragic confession brings tears to eyes
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo forced ‘Wicked' director to change key rule
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo forced ‘Wicked' director to change key rule
Michael B. Jordan believes he deserves Oscar for 'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan believes he deserves Oscar for 'Sinners'