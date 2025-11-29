Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts

Lili Reinhart has recently broken her silence on suicidal thoughts she had before her menstrual cycle.

The Riverdale star revealed she stopped taking anti-depressants and birth control as she focuses on her mental health and wellbeing during an appearance on latest episode of Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky on November 25.

“When I went off my anti-depressants, I realised I had a plethora of other things that were being subdued by medication,” said the 29-year-old for a clip shared to social media on November 28.

The Hustlers actress added that it was “good to know her medications were actually doing something”.

However, Lili realised she really had bad ADD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), and I have horrible PMDD.”

“Premenstrual dysphoric disorder,” mentioned the Hal & Harper actress.

Therefore, the week before Lili’s period, she admitted she “feels suicidal”.

“I didn’t know that I felt that way until I wasn’t on medication,” pointed out the Chemical Hearts actress.

However, Lili disclosed, “People go on those meds and birth control to suppress that feeling, so it makes sense I went off birth control and anti-depressants and suddenly I felt those feelings.”

Meanwhile, the American Sweatshop actress explained how she learned to manage her symptoms a little better.

“I’m on the clock with it and understand, ‘Okay this is the day that it’s maybe gonna happen, let’s be careful with ourselves a few days prior,’” stated Lili.

The actress added, “I write it down in my little notes app. I keep track of my symptoms and the day I actually get it and stuff like that, so I can sort of track what day am I gonna feel the worst?”