Peter Andre warns children after Tara Reid's drink-spiking ordeal

Peter Andre is a father of five biological kids: Junior, Princess, Amelia, Theo, Arabella

Peter Andre revealed that he had a serious conversation with his older children after the unfortunate incident with Tara Reid.

The American Pie star Tara Reid was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Chicago after her drink was allegedly tampered with.

She claimed that her drink had been spiked at a hotel bar which left her unconscious and in need of urgent paramedic intervention.

Following the news of the horrible ordeal, Andre talked to Princess and Junior about staying safe on nights out.

The 52-year-old admitted in his new! magazine column that he was shaken by the news.

Andre wrote, "It’s so scary to hear American Pie star Tara Reid was taken to hospital after her drink was allegedly tampered with. It’s unbelievable that this is still happening."

The TV personality explained that he used the incident as a teaching moment for his children.

"I’ve had many conversations with my older children about covering drinks and not leaving them unattended, as horrendous things like this can happen. I really hope Tara is OK."

He emphasized the importance of awareness instructing his children to understand the risks and take precautions when socializing.

Andre shares Junior (20), Princess (18) with Katie Price and Amelia, 11, Theo, 9, and Arabella, 1 with Emily MacDonagh.