JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes relationship status: Look inside!

JoJo Siwa cleared the air about the status of her romance with her boyfriend Christ Hughes.

The Love Island star opened up about romance in his life.

He claimed on Celebrity MasterChef that he had been ‘single for three years’.

Hughes’ recent statement sparked controversy.

The comment broke the internet because the duo confirmed their romance in June this year.

The 22-year-old performer, who first rose to fame on Dance Moms, took to Instagram to celebrate her six-month anniversary with Hughes.

Siwa put up a carousal of loved-up photos.

She captioned the post as: "6 months (heart emoji), wouldn't trade one day for anything."

The American dancer also shared a clip featuring the couple dancing.

"Full heart the last six months," she wrote followed by a heart emoji.

The post, however, doesn’t satisfy the fans as Hughes did not make any comment on the anniversary or the controversy.

But fans quickly pointed out that the MasterChef episode was filmed before Hughes met Siwa.

One social media user commented, "They announced in May that he had filmed MasterChef before Big Brother. They didn’t know if it was ever actually going to air."

Another wrote, A second penned: "It was filmed earlier this year before he met her."

Moreover, he also has spoken about their relationship previously.

He recalled how he flew to Mexico to surprise her after Big Brother and spent time with her family in Orlando.

“Nothing was rushed or forced, it just happened,” he said on the Question The Default podcast.