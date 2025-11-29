Conner Floyd addresses his dramatic exit from ‘Young and the Restless’

Conner Floyd has recently addressed his dramatic exit from The Young and the Restless show.

The actor, who played Phillip ‘Chance’ Chancellor across more than 275 episodes of the CBS soap opera in 2021, shared that his character was shot and killed during July 28 episode.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Days of Our Lives 60th anniversary celebration, Conner opened up that the character’s death scene was “cool”.

“He went out like a hero. They didn't have a funeral or anything, but that's okay,” remarked the 33-year-old.

Conner further said, “You never know, he could come back.”

However, The Last Deal actor pointed out, “You never know in daytime — you never know. No one's ever dead, right?" he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Conner revealed that some fans were unhappy with his character's demise.

“I thought Chance went out the way he'd want to go out. So, if they're salty about it, I guess we're doing something right,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Conner also shared his working on Days of our Lives, describing it as “pretty easy”.

“I got to work with Billy [Flynn] the last two months I was at Y&R, and so he kind of gave me the Spark Notes on how everything works here, and that was very helpful,” he told the outlet.

Conner added, “It was a lot easier than going into Y&R because now I know the pace, and so now I know the lay of the land.”