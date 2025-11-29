 
Geo News

Robbie Williams daughter melts hearts with kind gesture

Teddy Williams shares heartwarming red carpet moment with young superfan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Teddy Williams shares heartwarming red carpet moment with young superfan
Teddy Williams shares heartwarming red carpet moment with young superfan

Robbie Williams daughter Teddy Williams garnered praise for her recent act of kindness.

The 13-year-old stole hearts at her debut movie Tinsel Town premiere in London Thursday.

In the viral clip posted on Instagram, the teenager can be seen pausing on the red carpet for a touching exchange with a young girl and parent.

Teddy was greeted by 12-year-old Connie, who appeared in the movie as an extra.

Robbie asked her name after which his daughter praised her fan’s outfit.

She said, “I love your dress. Stunning.”

Connie’s mother was visibly moved by Teddy’s humility and graciousness.

She said to her, “You took time to spend with her. Do you know what? Your mum and dad have done you well, you are amazing.”

Teddy blushed and replied graciously, “Thank you so much.”

Robbie echoed the sentiment before embracing the mother.

The exchange quickly became one of the evening’s highlights.

Fans showered her with appreciation for the young star.

The kind exchange added to the pride of the famous parents of the young girl who stepped into the spotlight for the first time.

For the unversed, Teddy stars in the Chris Foggin-directed Christmas comedy with Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland.

The film released in United States on November, 28.

More From Entertainment

Is Barabara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse expecting first child?
Is Barabara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse expecting first child?
Michael B. Jordan's tribute melts hearts on Chadwick Boseman's 49th birthday
Michael B. Jordan's tribute melts hearts on Chadwick Boseman's 49th birthday
Rihanna shares rare insights into family holiday traditions video
Rihanna shares rare insights into family holiday traditions
Peter Andre warns children after Tara Reid's drink-spiking ordeal
Peter Andre warns children after Tara Reid's drink-spiking ordeal
Maya Hawke reflects on off-set bond with 'Stranger Things' co-star Sadie Sink
Maya Hawke reflects on off-set bond with 'Stranger Things' co-star Sadie Sink
Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts
Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts
Barbara Palvin reveals her favourite holiday season show
Barbara Palvin reveals her favourite holiday season show
Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo' Starkie dies at 73
Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo' Starkie dies at 73
Conan Gray gives mesmerising performance at Thanksgiving parade in NYC video
Conan Gray gives mesmerising performance at Thanksgiving parade in NYC