Robbie Williams daughter melts hearts with kind gesture

Teddy Williams shares heartwarming red carpet moment with young superfan

Robbie Williams daughter Teddy Williams garnered praise for her recent act of kindness.

The 13-year-old stole hearts at her debut movie Tinsel Town premiere in London Thursday.

In the viral clip posted on Instagram, the teenager can be seen pausing on the red carpet for a touching exchange with a young girl and parent.

Teddy was greeted by 12-year-old Connie, who appeared in the movie as an extra.

Robbie asked her name after which his daughter praised her fan’s outfit.

She said, “I love your dress. Stunning.”

Connie’s mother was visibly moved by Teddy’s humility and graciousness.

She said to her, “You took time to spend with her. Do you know what? Your mum and dad have done you well, you are amazing.”

Teddy blushed and replied graciously, “Thank you so much.”

Robbie echoed the sentiment before embracing the mother.

The exchange quickly became one of the evening’s highlights.

Fans showered her with appreciation for the young star.

The kind exchange added to the pride of the famous parents of the young girl who stepped into the spotlight for the first time.

For the unversed, Teddy stars in the Chris Foggin-directed Christmas comedy with Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland.

The film released in United States on November, 28.