Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah share iconic Thanksgiving Day parade moment

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade delivered more than floats and festive cheer this year.

It gave fans an unexpected but truly an iconic moment when the Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo and Queen Latifah were spotted together.

The sight of the two powerhouse performers side by side sent fans into frenzy.

A fan-made video captures the moment when Erivo spotted Queen Latifah and gave her a hug from far.

The caption accompanying the post read, "In the presence of #CynthiaErivo *and* #QueenLatifah at the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade?! BRB we need a minute."

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement.

Second user gushed, "That ???????? was ???????? EVERYTHING ????????."

Cynthia’s striking coat even became a talking point.

Netiznes called it "a look!!"

The post quickly racked up more than 118, 000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The virality of the post shows the pairing of the Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning actress with the Oscar-nominated rapper, singer and actress was a cultural moment itself.

For the unversed, the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade featured a star-studded lineup including the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Lil Jon, Teyana Taylor.