Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet drop key relationship update

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner give rare insight into their relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seem to be going stronger than ever as the actor gave a rare glimpse into the couple’s life together.

The 29-year-old Dune star took to Instagram and shared a picture on his Story, which led eagle-eyed fans to believe that he spent Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, with whom he is definitely in a serious relationship.

The Beautiful Boy actor shared a picture of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s close pals, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, rocking merch of Chalamet’s new movie, Marty Supreme.

The Biebers shared the pictures promoting the movie on their respective accounts as well, with Hailey wearing a yellow hoodie and Justin wearing one in pink.

Notably, both families spent the holiday together as well, and Kylie shared glimpses of their Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram a day before.

It appears that Kylie and Timothee have reached the point in their relationship when their friends and families are intermingled.

The makeup mogul and the Ladybird actor have been dating since 2023, and despite keeping their relationship private, they have made several public appearances together – from watching games courtside to walking red carpets.