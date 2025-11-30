Ariana Grande reshares ‘loving reminder' for fans about body-shaming

Ariana Grande on 'body-shaming'

Ariana Grande is reminding fans once again to think twice before making comments about someone’s body.

The pop star shared an emotional message over the weekend after she reposted a clip from her 2024 interview, along with a note that read, “resharing this from last year as a loving reminder,” signaling how important the topic still is to her.

In the original video, the We Can’t Be Friends singer appeared visibly moved while opening up about how body-shaming has affected her over the years.

She reflected on what it has meant to grow up in the spotlight, saying she has been under the public eye since she was a teenager.

“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” Grande shared.

She said she has faced nearly every type of harsh criticism someone could hear about their appearance.

“I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she continued, pointing out how never-ending the cycle can feel.

Ariana also emphasized how damaging comments about weight or looks can be, especially when someone is young.

She explained that it’s difficult to ignore the noise when so much judgment is coming in from all sides.

She compared it to everyday life situations too, such as a family member making comments like, “Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?” or the opposite.

She added that today’s culture has created an unhealthy level of comfort around talking about other people’s appearances.

“I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all, commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the actress and singer has spoken up about the issue.

In 2023, Ariana delivered a passionate message to body-shamers and explained why fans shouldn’t assume someone is healthy based on a past photo of them.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she said.

She also revealed, “[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

While she knows she shouldn’t have to explain herself, Ariana said she hopes being open can help someone else.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it.”

Her latest reminder continues to reinforce her message, words matter, and even casual comments about someone’s body can leave a lasting impact.