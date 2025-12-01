 
‘Warfare' film wins big at British International Film Awards

‘Warfare’ cast including Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, Charles Melton and Kit Connor reunite at BIFA

Geo News Digital Desk
December 01, 2025

Warfare, starring Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, Charles Melton and Kit Connor, made headlines during the 2025 British International Film Awards on Sunday.

The four leads turned heads when they hit the pink carpet of the event, also marking their reunion since they wrapped its press tours, stepping out in black-tie ensembles.

The British International Film Awards honoured the best British independent cinema and filmmaking talent from the United Kingdom.

The film Warfare, following a platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, won Best Effects, Best Editing, Best Sound and Best Ensemble Performance, out of four other nominations.

On winning for Best Ensemble Cast, Quinn, Poulter, Connor and Melton took the stage for the speech.

Poulter made the speech on behalf of the cast, saying, "We obviously represent a very small part of a very, very big cast, but it’s our genuine honour to accept this on behalf of all of them, not least because this film was non-traditional in the sense that there weren’t leads, there were supporting casts, it wasn’t background artists, it really was truly a team."

He went on express his gratitude to the crew who made the film possible, adding, "Every person, including crew members, some of them here tonight, were in lockstep throughout the process and it’s very lovey to have this award from BIFA as recognition for the team spirit that we relied on, which is typical of British independent filmmaking."

Directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, the cast also includes, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis and Finn Bennett.

Warfare was released on April 11.

