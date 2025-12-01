Leonardo DiCaprio’s bond with Sean Penn solidified, leaving Tobey out of circle

Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship with his One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn has grown over the time, leaving Tobey Maguire out from his friend circle.

A source spilled to Radar Online that there is “no mistaking the friendship Leo has forged with Sean over the last year and a half”.

“Nor can you ignore how Tobey doesn't participate in this relationship at all, and he and Leo have been friends since they were little kids,” explained an insider.

The source noted that Sean has “demanded a lot of one-on-one time with Leo”.

They're having long dinners, long conversations, and they've especially bonded over their mutual love of Italian cuisine,” remarked an insider.

Another source told the outlet Leo is “bumming” Tobey out, big-time but right now, the Titanic star has “made his choice and Spider-Man actor “not involved in this circle”.

However, an insider mentioned that Sean and Leo have “known each other casually for many years and had a major mutual pal in Robert De Niro”.

“But 2024 was the year they finally became bros, and that's crowded out Tobey, who is a hard guy to get along with under the best of circumstances,” pointed out the source.

Meanwhile, the insider further said that Leo is also “surprised by this development as anybody, because he had no expectation of bonding with Sean the way he has – especially since they play bitter enemies-to-the-death in their movie”.

“But Sean is now firmly part of Leo's inner circle, and there's nothing Tobey can do about it,” added a source.