Jennifer Aniston calls Jim Curtis 'extraordinary' as relationship deepens

Things between Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis are moving into a more serious chapter.

According to People magazine, the two spent Thanksgiving together, marking another milestone for the couple.

“Jen celebrated Thanksgiving with Jim and her usual friend group. They always get together and cook, play games and have the best time,” the source shared, adding that Curtis blended seamlessly into the familiar circle.

“Jim fits right in with her friends. Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it.”

Aniston, 56, recently made their relationship Instagram official on Curtis’ 50th birthday, and those close to her say she’s feeling grounded. “She feels confident with Jim,” the insider noted. “She's comfortable letting people see a bit more of a relationship that feels truly grown-up and good.”

The pair were spotted in New York City on November 29, leaving Café Cluny after a relaxed brunch by the window where they “looked very happy,” said a source who saw them.

Since first being photographed together in July on a yacht outing with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, Aniston has continued to bring Curtis into her public life — including as her date to the Elle Women in Hollywood event, their first official red-carpet appearance.

Speaking to the outlet, Aniston described Curtis as “quite extraordinary,” praising his work. “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,” she said.

“[He] helps many, many people… He’s very special, very normal and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.”

Adam Sandler also publicly backed the relationship, telling Aniston onstage, “We are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim.”