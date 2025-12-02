'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'

Nicholas Galitzine's 'Masters of the Universe' is coming out on June 5, 2026

Nicholas Galitzine, who will be playing the He-Man in upcoming film Masters of the Universe, has unveiled his reaction when he received the script.

So far, the 31-year-old English actor has done lighter role most of which were romantic like in The Idea of You, Purple Hearts, and Red, White & Royal Blue.

This is first time he will be playing an action-packed role for which he had to change his physique and had to be bulky.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Nicholas opened that he got the script he felt like it was something unlike the type of movies he had done so far.

“Honestly, I knew when I got the script that it was very unlike the type of movies that kind of sit in its genre or bracket.”

But he further explained that “there was something incredibly human about the story, and so humorous, which are two things that I really look for as an actor.”

While giving a little sneak peek into his character, Galitzine said, “Without spoiling too much, I think there is a modernity to him that is really interesting.”

“It feels like who he is as a person is a handshake between what traditional masculinity and femininity are, and I think it is very exciting to be able to play that in such a huge studio movie”, he said.

Masters of the Universe is slated to release globally on June 5, 2026.