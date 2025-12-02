North Waziristan assistant commissioner, two cops martyred in Bannu gun attack

A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. —APP

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least four persons, including two policemen and North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner Shah Waliullah, were martyred on Tuesday after gunmen targeted the latter's vehicle on Miranshah Road in Bannu district, officials said.

The attackers also seized weapons from the police personnel after the attack.



According to Bannu assistant commissioner, two police personnel and another person also sustained injuries in the attack who have been rushed to a hospital.

The incident comes a day after one cop was martyred and six others injured in a suicide blast targeting a police mobile in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

A police report noted that KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025.

Pakistan has time and again called on the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists against Pakistan, and the issue recently resulted in heightened tensions featuring cross-border attacks by the Afghan side, resulting in retaliation from Pakistani forces as well.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.