Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are settling comfortably into their time together in Rome, where their relationship has continued to develop in recent months.

As per People magazine the pair is “going strong” after first sparking romance speculation earlier this year.

“Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer,” the source said of Styles, 31, and Kravitz, 37.

The two were most recently spotted walking hand in hand through the city on November 27.

In Rome, the couple keeps things low-key. According to the source, they’re “pretty much left alone” and enjoy spending their days without fuss. “They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life,” the insider noted, adding, “They have great chemistry.”

The pair was also seen together in the city back in September, including one outing where they walked with their arms around each other.

Just days before that, they were photographed in New York City, where an insider said they joined her father, Lenny Kravitz, for lunch.

“Everyone looked like they had a great time,” the insider shared. “She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.”

Another source said Lenny, 61, who is known to be protective of Zoë, responded well to meeting Styles.

“From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family,” the source said, adding that Lenny “has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does.”

“They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humour,” the source said.

Styles and Kravitz were first seen together in Rome in August.