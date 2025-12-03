Bilal Bin Saqib to represent Pakistan globally at key digital asset events in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

This undated photo shows Bilal Bin Saqib. — Forbes

Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) Bilal Bin Saqib is set to represent the country on the global stage at two of the world’s most influential digital asset events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Saqib will speak at the Binance Blockchain Week on December 4, widely regarded as the largest and most influential gathering in the global crypto industry, and subsequently at Bitcoin MENA in Abu Dhabi on December 9.

A poster of the upcoming event with pictures of the participants, including Bilal Bin Saqib. — supplied

Both events will convene leading international figures driving the future of digital assets and emerging technologies, including Michael Saylor, CZ, UAE Minister for AI Omar Sultan Al Olama, and Zak Witkoff, among other prominent stakeholders from government, venture capital, and industry.

Pakistan’s presence at this level marks an unprecedented milestone for the country, demonstrating a strategic shift towards engaging with global innovation ecosystems and asserting Pakistan’s role in shaping the digital economy.