Final supermoon of 2025 to light up Pakistan skies this evening

Final supermoon of 2025 to be visible on Dec 4–5.

Cold Moon to peak at 04:15am PST on December 5.

December supermoon about 7.9% larger than usual.

ISLAMABAD: The final supermoon of 2025, known as the Cold Moon, will be visible across Pakistan during the nights of December 4 and 5, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced on Thursday.

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth, known as perigee, in its elliptical orbit. Owing to this proximity, the Moon appears slightly larger and brighter than a regular full Moon.

December’s Cold Moon marks the third consecutive supermoon of the year and the last supermoon of 2025. It will reach peak illumination (about 99.8%) at 04:15am PST on December 5, while in Pakistan, the 99.2% illuminated Moon will rise at 4:58pm PST on the evening of December 4. This allows skywatchers nationwide to enjoy the supermoon throughout the night of December 4–5.

Although slightly less “super” than the November supermoon, this event remains notable. During the November 5 full Moon, the Earth–Moon distance was 356,978 km. On the night of December 4–5, the distance will be 357,218 km, making December’s full Moon appear approximately 7.9% larger and 15% brighter than an average full Moon.

Supermoons occur three to four times a year, depending on how closely the full Moon aligns with perigee. While the visual difference is subtle to the unaided eye, exceptionally close alignments, producing the biggest and brightest supermoons, are considered rare and scientifically significant.

Suparco encourages the public, astronomy enthusiasts, students, and families to observe this natural spectacle. No special equipment is required; the supermoon will be easily visible to the naked eye, provided the skies remain clear.