WhatsApp working to roll out chat history feature for new group members

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration. — Reuters

WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows new group members to view past group chat messages and receive instant updates.

With this feature, when someone joins a group, they can see messages shared before their entry. Members can also share the past week’s chat history with newcomers, helping them stay up to date.

This functionality enables new group participants to understand ongoing conversations immediately, while admins retain the right to control this option in the group settings.

— Wabetainfo.

The feature currently covers the past 24 hours of chat activity, although the exact window may change before release. To prevent excessive data usage, Meta may limit the history to 1,000 messages. The feature aims to make group conversations smoother, clearer, and more inclusive.

Additionally, WhatsApp has redesigned status sharing for users to post short-term updates in a clearer and more interactive way. The design allows users to quickly notice a contact’s activity without opening extra screens.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also rolling out an AI-powered image editing tool, currently available to beta users on Android, which allows users to create photos with 3D effects, Anime, Cartoon, Watercolour styles, and more. The tool also helps in adding or removing backgrounds.

Despite these additions, WhatsApp emphasises that security remains a priority. A new strict security mode, available for some beta testers, automatically blocks media from unknown senders, silences calls from strangers, restricts group invitations, and enforces two-step verification.