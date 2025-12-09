Jason Isaacs feels ‘lucky' after Golden Globes nomination for ‘The White Lotus'

Jason Isaacs gets nominated for ‘The White Lotus’ at Golden Globes

Jason Isaacs is celebrating a major milestone as he lands his first Golden Globes nomination for his role in The White Lotus Season 3.

The British actor, who played Tim Ratliff, a man spiraling under the weight of his own crimes, told Deadline that he is simply grateful that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognized such a challenging character.

Isaacs was in a hotel room in Ohio when he found out. With a laugh, he admitted the moment felt like it could have been written by the show’s creator himself.

“I was in my hotel room here in Ohio. In a delicious irony that only Mike White could write, I was jumping around naked doing my morning workout,” he said in an interview.

“It was just entirely appropriate for White Lotus, I think.”

He previously came close to attending the Golden Globes almost two decades ago but recalls the moment being overshadowed by a looming strike.

This time, he’s letting himself enjoy the excitement, “I’m holding my breath,” he shared, saying he’s already thinking about the suit he’ll wear.

For Isaacs, the nomination is a reflection of Mike White’s creativity more than anything else.

“Mike White is a genius and is maybe our only bulwark against the machines taking over,” he said. He praised the writing for allowing him to explore a complex and deeply troubled man.

Though Ratliff’s storyline was filled with dark humour and emotional turmoil, Isaacs said the recognition is a reminder of how fulfilling the work itself was.

“I never forget what the day job is. The day job was to find talented people and sit close to them.”

He isn’t sure how many total nominations The White Lotus received, but he’s thrilled to see co-stars like Walton Goggins and several supporting actresses nominated alongside him.

The cast remains close, too.

Isaacs shared that many of the younger actors who played his kids texted him as soon as the nominations were announced.

With Season 4 already in the works overseas, Isaacs said Mike White is staying focused on storytelling, and he’s simply happy to have played a role in a show many viewers will remember as one of the year’s most talked-about dramas.