 
Geo News

UAE to standardise Friday sermon and prayer timings from January 2026

Friday sermon and prayers to begin at 12:45pm local time across all emirates

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

December 09, 2025

A mosque is seen on the Jumeirah beach road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.— Reuters
A mosque is seen on the Jumeirah beach road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.— Reuters

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates will change and standardise the timing of the Friday sermon and prayer across the country from 2 January 2026, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) said.

Under the new schedule, Friday prayers and the sermon (khutbah) will be held at 12:45pm local time in all mosques nationwide.

Previously, Dubai and Abu Dhabi generally held Friday prayers at around 1:30pm local time, while Sharjah and some northern emirates conducted the prayer at around 12:30pm local time. 

The new rule brings every mosque in the country under a single, unified timing.

The authority urged worshippers to arrive early to avoid missing the sermon and to ensure they receive the full religious reward, emphasising the importance of punctuality.

Officials said the decision aims to improve organisation and ensure consistent prayer timings across all emirates, supporting better crowd management and community coordination.

More From World

Thailand-Cambodia fighting spreads along contested border
Thailand-Cambodia fighting spreads along contested border
Saudi Arabia, Qatar sign high-speed rail deal to link capitals
Saudi Arabia, Qatar sign high-speed rail deal to link capitals
Two Afghan teenagers jailed for raping girl in England
Two Afghan teenagers jailed for raping girl in England
Dallas celebrates Sindhi Cultural Day
Dallas celebrates Sindhi Cultural Day
Magnitude 7.6 quake strikes off Japan, triggering tsunami warning
Magnitude 7.6 quake strikes off Japan, triggering tsunami warning
UK High Court orders Adil Raja to publicly apologise to Brig (retd) Rashid Naseer
UK High Court orders Adil Raja to publicly apologise to Brig (retd) Rashid Naseer