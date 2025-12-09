UAE to standardise Friday sermon and prayer timings from January 2026

A mosque is seen on the Jumeirah beach road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.— Reuters

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates will change and standardise the timing of the Friday sermon and prayer across the country from 2 January 2026, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) said.

Under the new schedule, Friday prayers and the sermon (khutbah) will be held at 12:45pm local time in all mosques nationwide.

Previously, Dubai and Abu Dhabi generally held Friday prayers at around 1:30pm local time, while Sharjah and some northern emirates conducted the prayer at around 12:30pm local time.

The new rule brings every mosque in the country under a single, unified timing.

The authority urged worshippers to arrive early to avoid missing the sermon and to ensure they receive the full religious reward, emphasising the importance of punctuality.

Officials said the decision aims to improve organisation and ensure consistent prayer timings across all emirates, supporting better crowd management and community coordination.