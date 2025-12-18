Dubai RTA's groundbreaking drone initiative transforms traffic signal maintenance

Drones clean traffic signals during a pilot operation launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority as part of efforts to ensure the effective use of drone technology in maintenance work. —X/rta_dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has rolled out a pilot initiative that uses drones to clean traffic lights, as part of efforts to modernise its operational systems.

According to an official statement, the initiative aligns with the authority’s future-focused vision of improving efficiency, optimising resource use and enhancing road safety.

The move aims to eliminate the need for cranes and heavy machinery, reducing safety risks during maintenance.

Officials say the use of drones will also lower costs, save fuel and water, and help reduce environmental pollution.

The statement said that in the first phase, drones were tested on traffic signals along Morocco Street and other key junctions.

During the trials, traffic was temporarily halted.

It says that drones can clean a section of a traffic signal in just three to four minutes, cutting cleaning time by 25 to 50%, while the initiative is also expected to reduce costs by about 15%.

The project cuts operational costs by limiting the use of heavy equipment, while supporting sustainability goals through lower fuel and water consumption and reduced emissions from conventional machinery, the RTA said in its statement published on its website.

Abdullah Ali Lootah, Director of the Roads and Facilities Maintenance Department at RTA, said, "The authority aims to adopt cutting-edge technologies to enhance maintenance work and ensure sustainable operational efficiency across Dubai’s road network."

"The pilot phase involved comparing drone-based cleaning with traditional methods in terms of time, cost, quality of execution and compliance with safety requirements."

Lootah added that the first phase included several trial runs at the intersection of Marrakech Street and Rabat Street, with limited traffic closures to ensure safety during the initial testing period.

"Preliminary results showed a reduction in operational time of between 25% and 50%, with the drone cleaning one side of a traffic signal in just three to four minutes," the official said.

He noted that operational costs were estimated to have fallen by up to 15% compared with traditional methods, a figure expected to rise to 25% in the future with the use of more advanced drone technologies.

Lootah confirmed that the pilot project would continue to ensure the effective use of drones in maintenance work.

"The next phase will focus on refining cleaning methods to maximise safety and avoid disrupting traffic flow, helping improve operational quality and strengthen Dubai’s road infrastructure and transport network," he said.