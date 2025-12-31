Jessica Alba shares ‘December moments' this Christmas

Jessica Alba this Christmas

Jessica Alba is closing out the year surrounded by what matters most to her, family, warmth and gratitude.

The actress shared a heartfelt glimpse into her holiday season by posting a series of personal moments from Christmas celebrations spent with her three children, offering fans a warm look at how she wrapped up December.

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, Alba shared a carousel of photos on social media featuring her daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, along with her 7-year-old son Hayes, whom she shares with estranged husband Cash Warren.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote, “December moments – the last chapter of 2025…!” capturing the reflective tone of the post.

The first post showed Alba smiling brightly in cosy pajamas while holding wrapped gifts, with a glowing Christmas tree behind her.

Other photos highlighted moments from the family’s holiday celebrations, including a sweet clip of Hayes excitedly opening a Pokémon-themed present.

In the video, he eagerly hoped for a Charizard, referencing YouTubers he’d seen with “crazy luck,” before proudly showing off a Pikachu hoodie he received.

Alba also shared photos of her daughters, affectionately calling them “Honorcita” and “Havie,” as well as snapshots of her parents, Mark and Catherine Alba, joining in the festivities.

Additional snaps captured relaxed moments with extended family, friends, workouts, and cosy nights that reflected a season focused on togetherness and gratitude.

The actress previously shared similar sentiments during Thanksgiving, posting photos with her children and writing about how thankful she was for “the little souls who make my world brighter.”

She added at the time, “My babies, my everything,” expressing how deeply her children continue to ground her.

Through her latest post, Alba offered a warm, genuine look at a holiday season rooted in love, reflection and family, a reminder of what truly matters as the year comes to a close.