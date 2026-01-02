Govt to auction 600MHz spectrum next month, paving way for 5G rollout

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja speaks during press conference in Islamabad, January 2, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Cabinet approves framework for major spectrum auction.

5G launch planned in provincial capitals.

MVNO policy to boost competition, affordability.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday announced that the government will auction around 600 megahertz of additional spectrum within the next few weeks, saying the move would pave the way for improved internet speeds and Pakistan’s rollout of 5G services.

Addressing a press conference, the minister noted that the federal cabinet has approved the framework for a major spectrum auction involving seven spectrum bands, five of which will be auctioned in Pakistan for the first time.

She said the additional spectrum would significantly improve 3G and 4G services within three to four months of the auction, while 5G services are expected to be launched within six months in provincial capitals, including Islamabad.

She acknowledged persistent internet speed issues across the country, attributing them to an acute shortage of available spectrum.

She said Pakistan is currently running its entire mobile internet network on just 274 megahertz of spectrum for a population of nearly 240 million, likening the situation to “trying to run four-lane traffic on a two-lane road.”

She added that Pakistan has one of the lowest spectrum availability levels in the region, noting that Bangladesh, despite a smaller population, has nearly 600 megahertz of spectrum.

“Our goal is not just faster internet, but future-ready connectivity,” the minister said, adding that the government is working closely with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and international consultants to ensure the adoption of global best practices.

She stressed that internet connectivity is no longer a luxury but a critical infrastructure for economic growth, national security, education, healthcare, agriculture and exports.

Highlighting the sector’s importance, she said Pakistan is currently the world’s fourth-largest freelancing economy, with the IT industry growing at an annual rate of around 20% to 21%.

The minister also announced that the cabinet has approved the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) policy, allowing new mobile brands to enter the market without building their own networks.

Under the policy, MVNOs will purchase network capacity in bulk from existing operators and offer services under their own brands, a step she said would increase competition, improve affordability and attract foreign investment.

In another major development, she said the PTA has approved district-level ISP licences, enabling local cable operators and small companies to legally provide internet services in villages, small towns and under-served areas. She said the move would democratise fibre expansion and address long-standing complaints from rural communities.

Fatima further said Pakistan has become part of the world’s longest submarine cable system, SMW-6, while two additional undersea cables are expected to become operational this year. She said these developments would reduce reliance on limited international routes and help minimise disruptions caused by global cable cuts, such as those recently reported in the Red Sea region.

Responding to a question on internet shutdowns, the minister clarified that any temporary suspension of services is carried out strictly on security directives from the Interior Ministry and not as a policy decision of the IT Ministry. “Human lives are more important than connectivity,” she said, adding that such steps are taken only in extreme situations.

Expressing confidence in the reforms, the minister said users would experience visible improvements in internet quality within three to four months of the spectrum auction, describing the policy measures as transformational and aimed at securing Pakistan’s digital future for decades.