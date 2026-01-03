'Wolf Moon' lights up skies over Pakistan

First supermoon of 2026 lits up skies over Islamabad on January 3, 2026. — Geo News/YouTube/screengrab

The first supermoon of 2026 lit up skies over Pakistan on Saturday evening, drawing astronomy enthusiasts to popular viewing spots to capture the celestial event.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the supermoon of January 3 is called the “Wolf Moon.”

“This is the last supermoon that began in October 2025,” it added.

The research commission said that the moon’s illumination would reach 99.8% during the supermoon. The supermoon will appear about 6% to 7% larger than a regular full moon.

The moon will remain clearly visible throughout the night, especially around midnight.

The next supermoon will occur in November, Suparco said, confirming that there will be no third supermoon in 2026.

Experts explained that a Supermoon occurs when the moon comes closer to the Earth than its average distance, making it appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

During the event, the distance between the Earth and the Moon will be approximately 362,312 kilometres, said scientists.

Astronomers noted that Supermoons generally occur in sequences of three to four consecutive events, and the current series will conclude with the January 3 Supermoon.