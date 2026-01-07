PTA notifies policy framework for MVNO services in Pakistan

A customer tests a smartphone during the launch of the new iPhone XS and XS Max sales at "re:Store" Apple reseller shop in Moscow, Russia September 28, 2018. — Reuters

Following approval of the federal cabinet, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has notified the policy framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services in the country.

The MVNO policy will allow new mobile brands to enter the market without building their own networks and the MVNOs will purchase network capacity in bulk from existing operators and offer services under their own brands.

A statement issued by the PTA on Wednesday said the decision was taken "to promote competition, innovation, and enhanced consumer choice in the telecommunications sector".

"The framework allows MVNOs to offer nationwide mobile and next-generation services under their own brand through agreements with licensed Mobile Network Operators, without holding spectrum," the PTA said.

It added that MVNO licenses will initially be valid for 15 years, subject to regulatory compliance.

"The policy aims to boost competition, innovation, and consumer choice in Pakistan's telecom sector, while improving service quality and expanding affordable mobile offerings."

The PTA maintained that it is also expected to attract investment, create jobs, and advance the national "Digital Pakistan" vision by making mobile services more accessible and inclusive.

The telecommunication authority said that it will soon launch the licensing process for MVNOs, issuing a license template detailing terms, conditions, and regulatory obligations for prospective operators.