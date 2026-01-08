Google rolls out new Gemini AI features on Gmail

Google apps are shown on an Apple iphone 5 in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, April 16, 2013. — Reuters

Google has rolled out new Gemini AI features on Gmail, offering users tools such as AI-generated summaries of email threads.

In a blog post, Google wrote that the latest updates will be rolled out in phases, adding that some features will be turned on by default in inboxes.

“When you open an email with dozens of replies, Gmail synthesises the entire conversation into a concise summary of key points,” it added.

“We're bringing Gmail into the Gemini era and making it your personal, proactive inbox assistant,” said the company.

Your inbox is full of important information, but accessing it has required you to become a power searcher, Google wrote, adding that even when you find the right emails, you are often left staring at a list of messages, forced to dig through the text to piece together the answer.

“That’s why we’re introducing AI Overviews,” it said, adding that AI Overviews turn information into answers without the digging.

Instead of hunting for keywords or digging through a year of emails, just use natural language, like “Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?” Gemini’s advanced reasoning pulls the answer, instantly summarising the exact details you need.

AI Overview conversation summaries are rolling out for everyone at no cost. The ability to ask your inbox questions with AI Overviews is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Starting today, everyone can use Help Me Write to polish emails or draft them from scratch. There are also new Suggested Replies which use the context of your conversation to offer relevant, one-click responses that match how you write, said the company.

The company said: “You can also use the new Proofread feature for advanced grammar, tone and style checks so everything is polished before you send.”

These new capabilities begin rolling out today in the US to Gmail users as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. We're starting with English and are excited to roll out more languages and to more regions in the coming months.