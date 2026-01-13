 
Elon Musk-owned X down for thousands of users globally

There were more than 22,900 reports of issues with the platform in the US as of 9:19am ET

By
Web Desk
|

January 13, 2026

The logo of X is seen in this illustration. — Reuters
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X was down for thousands of users globally on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 22,900 reports of issues with the platform in the US as of 9:19am ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

— Screengrab via Downdetector
X was also down for more than 7,000 users in the UK as of 9:20am ET, and for more than 2,700 users in Canada.

— Screengrab via Downdetector
X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

