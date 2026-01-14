UAE passport ranks among five most powerful in world

A person showing a UAE passport. — Reuters/File

The UAE passport has surged to fifth place on the Henley Passport Index, allowing holders visa-free access to 184 countries and territories.

The UK-based institution Henley Passport Index ranks passports by the number of destinations their holders can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access. It's considered the most reliable measure of passport strength globally.

Since 2015, the UAE passport has climbed an impressive 37 spots, from 42nd to 5th. This rise is a result of the UAE’s strategic diplomatic efforts, opening up more travel opportunities for its citizens.

— UAE government media office

Other key rankings include the UK passport in 7th place, tied with Australia, and the Russian passport in 46th.

The Saudi passport sits at 54th, while Pakistan ranks 98th, offering access to 66 countries.

Here’s the top 10 for 2026

Singapore – 192 destinations

Japan & South Korea – 188 destinations

Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland – 186 destinations

Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway – 185 destinations

Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates – 184 destinations

Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland – 183 destinations

Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom – 182 destinations

Canada, Iceland, Lithuania – 181 destinations

Malaysia – 180 destinations

United States of America – 179 destinations

This significant rise highlights the UAE’s growing global influence, making international travel easier than ever for its citizens, according to the authorities.