 
Geo News

UAE passport ranks among five most powerful in world

Henley Passport Index grades passports by number of destinations their holders can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

January 14, 2026

A person showing a UAE passport. — Reuters/File
A person showing a UAE passport. — Reuters/File

The UAE passport has surged to fifth place on the Henley Passport Index, allowing holders visa-free access to 184 countries and territories.

The UK-based institution Henley Passport Index ranks passports by the number of destinations their holders can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access. It's considered the most reliable measure of passport strength globally.

Since 2015, the UAE passport has climbed an impressive 37 spots, from 42nd to 5th. This rise is a result of the UAE’s strategic diplomatic efforts, opening up more travel opportunities for its citizens.

— UAE government media office
— UAE government media office 

Other key rankings include the UK passport in 7th place, tied with Australia, and the Russian passport in 46th. 

The Saudi passport sits at 54th, while Pakistan ranks 98th, offering access to 66 countries.

Here’s the top 10 for 2026

  • Singapore – 192 destinations
  • Japan & South Korea – 188 destinations
  • Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland – 186 destinations
  • Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway – 185 destinations
  • Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates – 184 destinations
  • Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland – 183 destinations
  • Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom – 182 destinations
  • Canada, Iceland, Lithuania – 181 destinations
  • Malaysia – 180 destinations
  • United States of America – 179 destinations

This significant rise highlights the UAE’s growing global influence, making international travel easier than ever for its citizens, according to the authorities.

Trump threatens military action over Minnesota protests
Trump threatens military action over Minnesota protests
US imposes sanctions on Iran over 'crackdown' on protesters
US imposes sanctions on Iran over 'crackdown' on protesters
'Kandahar versus Kabul': Rift emerges within top Afghan Taliban leadership
'Kandahar versus Kabul': Rift emerges within top Afghan Taliban leadership
Europeans prepare military exercises in Greenland; Trump's ambitions undeterred
Europeans prepare military exercises in Greenland; Trump's ambitions undeterred
Pro-Iran protests held in Indian-occupied Ladakh
Pro-Iran protests held in Indian-occupied Ladakh
Turkish foreign minister says talks held on defence pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
Turkish foreign minister says talks held on defence pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
Russia expels British diplomat it accuses of spying
Russia expels British diplomat it accuses of spying
Trump says killings in Iran subsiding as experts warn on military intervention video
Trump says killings in Iran subsiding as experts warn on military intervention