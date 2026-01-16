Elon Musk's X down for thousands of users globally

The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration. — Reuters

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands of users in globally on Friday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users attempting to reach social media platform were met with error messages such as: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” The reload button then resulted in an unresolved spinning circle.

There were more than 74,000 reports of issues with the social media platform, as of 8:15pm, according to Downdetector, a downtime-monitoring service provider that tracks outages by collecting reports from a number of sources.

— Screengrab via Downdetector

Most problems reported on Downdetector (56%) were related to the X app, while 33% were related to the website and 10% cited a server connection.

In Pakistan, the outage was reported at 7:47pm, and reports increased to 344 by 8:36pm.

— Screengrab via Downdetector

X suffered a similar, widespread outage in three days ago, peaking at more than 28,300 logged issues with Elon Musk's platform in the US before cooling to about 700 reports, Downdetector stated.

The disruption came just days after X owner Elon Musk announced plans to open-source the platform's recommendation algorithm to boost transparency.