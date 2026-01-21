Pakistani-American lawyer takes key role at TikTok

Pakistani-American lawyer and Operations Leader Mobility for TikTok Zunaira Tariq. — Reporter

LONDON/WASHINGTON: Pakistani-American lawyer Zunaira Tariq has been appointed as Operations Leader Mobility for TikTok Headquarters in the United States.

In this pivotal role, Tariq is responsible for the company's talent mobility and immigration strategy across key markets. She played a key role in TikTok's expansion efforts in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, leading complex relocation projects to support the company's rapid growth in US.

Tariq has a distinguished career spanning international law, public policy in Pakistan, and leadership roles in major technology companies. She earned her Bachelor's Law degree from the University of London and later completed her Master of Laws from the University of Washington School of Law in the US.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a Mobility and Immigration Consultant at Microsoft's Headquarters in Seattle, managing global talent mobility for the tech giant.

She has also worked on significant projects within Pakistan's interior ministry, serving as legal counsel for the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Zunaira, who's also granddaughter of former Punjab governor Chaudhry Altaf, made history as the first woman to serve as an Adviser to the Director-General of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). In this role, she handled a major international expansion project to the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to Geo News, Zunaira said: "I attribute my success to a combination of relentless hard work and the invaluable guidance of the mentors who have shaped my path."

"In this role, I am responsible for handling strategic planning supporting international growth, acting as a strategic partner, providing expertise on international projects, and ensuring legal and tax compliance across different countries," she added.