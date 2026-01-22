 
Geo News

PTA denounces fake notification about mobile tax reduction

People urged to rely only on PTA’s official website and verified social media channels for authentic updates

By
Web Desk
|

January 22, 2026

A view of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) building in Islamabad. — AFP/File
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday dismissed a “fake notification” circulating on social media regarding an alleged reduction in mobile taxes and instructions for mobile phone importers and consumers.

In a X post, a spokesperson of the PTI clarifies: “This information is entirely false and misleading.”

The spokesperson said that the PTA has issued no such directives and urged the people to refrain from sharing unverified information.

The spokesperson urged the public to rely only on PTA’s official website and verified social media channels for authentic updates and announcements.

