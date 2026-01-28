World's first ‘Gold Street' — here's where it will be built

Over 1,000 retailers are expected to operate within the Dubai Gold District. — Reporter

DUBAI: Dubai is set to shine once again as a global hub for gold and jewellery with the official launch of its new Dubai Gold District, officials announced.

The Emirate will also be home to the world’s first “Gold Street,” a unique road constructed entirely from gold, designed as a major tourist attraction in Deira, Dubai.

Authorities said the project will bring together retail, wholesale trading, bullion, and investment under one roof, creating a unified ecosystem for the gold and jewellery sector.

Over 1,000 retailers are expected to operate within the district, highlighting Dubai’s continued reputation as the “City of Gold.”

Officials added that the plans, designs, and exact location of Gold Street will be unveiled in phases.

“The Gold District and Gold Street will represent both Dubai’s commercial heritage and its standing as a global centre for gold trade,” said a UAE government official.