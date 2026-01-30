 
Geo News

Pakistan's 5G spectrum auction scheduled for March 10

Finalised schedule follows constructive regulatory coordination and extensive stakeholder consultations

By
APP
|

January 30, 2026

A view of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) building in Islamabad. — AFP/File
A view of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that the “Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS)/5G in Pakistan” will be conducted on March 10, 2026.

According to a press release, the finalised schedule follows constructive regulatory coordination and extensive stakeholder consultations, aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent, and well-participated auction process.

The confirmed timeline provides telecom operators and prospective bidders with adequate preparation time and reflects PTA’s commitment to facilitating optimal participation while ensuring full alignment with procedural and regulatory requirements.

All interested parties are advised to review the Information Memorandum (IM) for “NGMS)/5G in Pakistan” and stay informed through updates available on the PTA website: https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/spectrum-auction-pakistan.

